New York Mets

Daily News
47911845_thumbnail

With Carlos Beltran hire it’s clear the Mets learned nothing from the Mickey Callaway mess - New York Daily News

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 7m

In hiring Carlos Beltran to guide their fortunes next year, the Mets hierarchy once again out-thought themselves by going “outside-the-box” for someone who had never managed anywhere before.

Tweets