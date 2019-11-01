New York Mets

Mets Merized


Carlos Beltran Will Be An Asset To Young Players

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 10s

Jeff McNeil. Brandon Nimmo. Michael Conforto. J.D. Davis. Dominic Smith.These names were some key players for the Mets in 2019. What else do they have in common? They are all 27 years of age and

