Carlos Beltran to be the new manager of the Mets

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 4m

As the Mets began their search for a new manager after canning Mickey Callaway, there were many names that were in consideration. Three were high up there, but only one man truly wanted the job. With Joe Maddon going to the Angels and Joe Girardi to...

