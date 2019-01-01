New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Carlos Beltran to be the new manager of the Mets
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 4m
As the Mets began their search for a new manager after canning Mickey Callaway, there were many names that were in consideration. Three were high up there, but only one man truly wanted the job. With Joe Maddon going to the Angels and Joe Girardi to...
Tweets
-
Antonio Brown seemed to be getting sick of it https://t.co/TG79lUibeiBlogger / Podcaster
-
WATCH: Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Steve Gelbs and more react to the Mets hiring Carlos Beltran as the team's new manager https://t.co/0ynyIjBk4MTV / Radio Network
-
Yes but FO usually gets one or 2 guysNew Post: Should Managers Choose Their Own Coaching Staff? https://t.co/bvDPV5Qeca #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
J.D. Davis hit 22 home runs in 410 at-bats this season. Among all-time @Mets, these four players hit more homers in a single-season in less AB: Jay Bruce: 29, 406 AB (2017) Darryl Strawberry: 29, 393 AB (1985) Michael Conforto: 27, 373 (2017) Mike Piazza: 23, 394 (1998) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Should Managers Choose Their Own Coaching Staff? https://t.co/bvDPV5Qeca #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PRINCE_OF_NY: It’s times like these where we’ll miss that indispensable content from #Deadspin: “#Mets hire as manager former player who fucked up their chance at World Series”. What will we do without it (if they ever stop talking about what heroes they are for walking away from their jobs)?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets