New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is hiring Inexperienced Carlos Beltran as Mets manager really about Cooperstown and Retire 15?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Mulder, what are you reading on your phone? Scully, the Mets hired Inexperienced Carlos Beltran to be their next manager. What do you think of that Mulder? What do YOU think of it Scully? Well, Mulder, the beat reporters all say they like him and...
Tweets
-
How Carlos Beltran's ugly #Mets past can actually help him succeed as manager. https://t.co/xSOmI5NUyEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They failed the back-to-back test https://t.co/nvPccptHzWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hadji has the life.TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets prospects trending up 📈 Francisco Alvarez Matt Allan https://t.co/US8aaQanYXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Class but another horse hurt https://t.co/RgwfZos7yMBlogger / Podcaster
-
A Senators player sent to hospital after brutal collision https://t.co/ET93oxv4epBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets