New York Mets

The Mets Police
The_smoking_man_x-files

Is hiring Inexperienced Carlos Beltran as Mets manager really about Cooperstown and Retire 15?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Mulder, what are you reading on your phone? Scully, the Mets hired Inexperienced Carlos Beltran to be their next manager. What do you think of that Mulder? What do YOU think of it Scully? Well, Mulder, the beat reporters all say they like him and...

Tweets