Coaching Staff Update: Davis Wants Multi-Year Deal, DiSarcina To Return
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets are hoping to retain Chili Davis as their hitting coach for the 2020 season. However, Davis wants a multi-year deal if he were to stay
