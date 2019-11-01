New York Mets

Coaching Staff Update: Davis Wants Multi-Year Deal, DiSarcina To Return

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets are hoping to retain Chili Davis as their hitting coach for the 2020 season. However, Davis wants a multi-year deal if he were to stay

