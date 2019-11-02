New York Mets

Call To The Pen
47922857_thumbnail

New York Mets: Revisiting the Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz trade

by: Ben Fadden Fansided: Call To The Pen 53s

The New York Mets wanted to contend in 2019 by bringing in Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, so let's look at how that has worked out and preview the future. B...

Tweets