Cora on Beltrán: 'He's a student of the game'
by: Nathalie Alonso
It took the Mets almost a month to hire a new manager after dismissing Mickey Callaway on Oct. 3. Following a process that involved no less than three rounds of interviews with team officials, the job went to Carlos Beltrán, a former All-Star who...
