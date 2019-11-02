New York Mets

Newsday
47928952_thumbnail

Carlos Beltran's Mets playing career had its ups and downs | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber November 2, 2019 10:35 PM Newsday 2m

It doesn’t matter a bit if it’s fair or unfair. The lasting image of Carlos Beltran as a Mets player is the bat on his shoulder and the called third strike to end Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS. Never mind t

Tweets