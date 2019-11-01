New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB News: Aroldis Chapman Won’t Opt-Out, Adds Year to Current Deal
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Aroldis Chapman has decided not to opt-out and will instead sign a one-year extension with the club for $18 million.That will keep the left-handed closer with
Tweets
-
This one isn't going to be easy for Chiefs https://t.co/hhVcidhxXnBlogger / Podcaster
-
The best and worst New York GM/Coach combos https://t.co/RmoTvavWm7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Penny Hardaway strikes gold https://t.co/U4CDkAi9lCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Guess who's going to pay for all of this? https://t.co/HgEeAVcpbqBlogger / Podcaster
-
No defense for this one https://t.co/muLfikgkdUBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Who is 98?" https://t.co/fSdegJUBqrBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets