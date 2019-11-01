New York Mets

MLB News: Aroldis Chapman Won’t Opt-Out, Adds Year to Current Deal

by: Josh Finkelstein

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Aroldis Chapman has decided not to opt-out and will instead sign a one-year extension with the club for $18 million.That will keep the left-handed closer with

