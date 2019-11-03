New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets manager Carlos Beltran will have a chance to add to his legacy in Flushing
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
New York Mets great Carlos Beltran will take over as manager of the ball club in 2020. His legacy with the franchise can grow even more if he's successful ...
Tweets
-
Just did a quick pass on the #Mets luxury tax payroll for 2020 as it stands now. I have them at $175m towards the luxury tax for their current 40-man roster. Their actual 40-man payroll - ie the checks they’ll write to players - equates to $168.2m. The 2020 lux tax is $208m.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Carlos Beltran returns to Flushing with considerable risk as a first-time manager, but #Mets can help minimize it by opening their checkbook. https://t.co/di3T9sternBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The runners are still running. #playbyplayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
So incredibly proud of my cousin this morning, running the marathon nine days after finishing chemo: https://t.co/ZRwFhVlSGLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I see no lie@AlbaneseLaura Every sportswriter’s favorite team: @asapsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I have tons of great email reaction to @carlosbeltran15 being the new #Mets manager. Send me yours at mikesilva@talkinmetspodcast.com #nymets #lgmBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets