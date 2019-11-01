New York Mets

Mets Merized
43188469_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Yasmani Grandal, C

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

Yasmani Grandal, CatcherBats/Throws: Switch/RightAge: November 8, 1988 (30)Traditional Stats: 632 PA, .246/.380/.468, 28 HR, 26 2B, 2 3B, 77 RBIs, 109 BB, 139 KAdvanced Stats: 121 w

Tweets