Mets: Carlos Beltran knows where all the bodies are buried
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
The Mets never cease to amaze. This time, they've turned their back on history to hire a manager all too familiar with their past. Advantage - Beltran.
RT @WayneRandazzo: Congrats to Howie, who gets inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame today! https://t.co/CuNAkHYpLVBlogger / Podcaster
Matt Chapman is the player we'll be talking about 40 years right now among the Gold Glove winners- he wins his 2nd career Gold GloveBeat Writer / Columnist
Francisco Lindor 2nd career Gold Glove- I think Andrelton Simmons would have won if he'd been healthy the whole year. He missed a lot of time. Can't argue with it though- Lindor is excellentBeat Writer / Columnist
1st career Gold Glove for Yolmer Sanchez - he was definitely deserving (see @TheAthleticMLB article)- a little surprised he beat LeMahieuBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Olson wins 2nd Gold Glove- absolutely deserving, most Runs Saved in MLB among 1BBeat Writer / Columnist
Gold Glove Awards on ESPN2 now with @karlravechespn and @PerezEdBeat Writer / Columnist
