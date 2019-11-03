New York Mets
$89 Mets Jerseys! You should load up while they are on pre-Nike clearance
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
Short version, the jerseys will be made by Nike next year, so MLB Shop has moved a lot of stuff to Clearance and you can buy some $89 jerseys. You can pick any player or customize your own. Plus you favorite capitalist blogger gets a commission. We
RT @CespedesBBQ: Imagine telling this dude back in 1960 (the year he made his MLB pitching debut) that he'd be wearing digi camo in the Dominican Winter League in 2019. Legendary. https://t.co/K04P7D6RJxBlogger / Podcaster
Congrats, @pcaldera!It's the man of the hour! Friend of Foley's, @pcaldera finished the @nycmarathon in 4:26! We're so proud of him! It wasn't easy to train while on the road this summer, but he did it! https://t.co/rK4SxeFkTgBeat Writer / Columnist
Shame on Adam Gase https://t.co/Y3tnuvrqnkBlogger / Podcaster
TOMORROW: 🔸 Carlos Beltran introduced as Mets manager 🔸 @SteveGelbs goes 1-on-1 with Beltran and Brodie Van Wagenen LIVE on Twitter and Facebook. Don't miss it. ⏰: 11 a.m.TV / Radio Network
To me the New York Jet issues start with 2 core issues--offensive line is a mess and defensive less getting no pressure on the passer--all other issues can be at least somewhat be corrected by better line play on both sides of the ballBeat Writer / Columnist
The First Family of Awesome. Congrats, Howie!Hall of Fame Broadcaster, Hall of Fame Daddy 🐐♥️ https://t.co/txHANWeYSJTV / Radio Personality
