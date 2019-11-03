New York Mets

Newsday
47956582_thumbnail

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen to introduce Carlos Beltran Monday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 3, 2019 8:39 PM Newsday 7m

One year and five days after the Mets introduced Brodie Van Wagenen as general manager, the organization is bringing the pomp and circumstance back to the Foxwoods Club inside Citi Field, and this tim

Tweets