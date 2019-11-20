New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2019 Award Elections – NL MVP
by: Doug — High Heat Stats 11m
The season of the homer has come and gone, capped by a most unusual World Series and a surprise champion. More after the jump. Hello, HHSers! Dr. Doom here. It makes things tough.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CajoleJuiceEsq: I have to say that @OGTedBerg's reenactment of George Brett's shitting his pants story was incredibleTV / Radio Personality
-
Carlos Beltran will be wearing a Mets jersey again in about 12 hours. This still feels strange, but it's equal parts delightful.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I am elated to announce I will be joining the staff of https://t.co/Ef2Pv2oWTJ serving as their Mets beat reporter. In addition to my ESPN role, I will be providing content on their site all off-season on Mets and also providing Knicks, Rangers, and Jets content as well.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lamar Jackson ruins Patriots' bid for perfection https://t.co/W7coF5wTG9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @runmeb: 10 years ago on this day at this very minute, my dream of winning the @nycmarathon came true...and here I am today back in NYC still part of the sport I love. #blessed https://t.co/Uesf1DP9LsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets