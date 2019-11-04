New York Mets

The Mets Police
47964995_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Jeff Wilpon to reaffirm his commitment to winning!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I remembered there is an Inexperienced Carlos Beltran press conference today at 11am and I was not excited at all.  I look forward to Jeff explaining the commitment to winning and Gelbs’ terrible vanilla questions. Mets jerseys...

Tweets