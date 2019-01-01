New York Mets

The MetsCast, Episode 23: Carlos Beltran Is Back

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 4m

On episode 23 of the MetsCast, co-hosts Nick Durst and John Brown discussed: Was Carlos Beltran the right hire to be the Mets manager? Will Terry Collins be Carlos Beltran’s bench coach? Will the Mets be playing in the World Series in 2020? Will...

