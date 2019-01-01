New York Mets
Fixing the Mets’ bullpen with Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard
by: Chris Flanders — Mets 360 5m
Heading into 2020, we are all aware of the list of items that have to be addressed by the front office and ownership in the off season, including more offense, much better defense, roster balance (…
Column: Three things Carlos Beltran must do as Mets manager https://t.co/gjc6W3FlceBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: "Too early to tell" if Yoenis Céspedes will play in 2020, says Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen: https://t.co/eKqDHr1vf3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The #Mets could certainly take the small hit financially in 2020 (20% tax on all overages over the $208M threshold for first time offenders) and rest easy knowing their payroll will significantly decrease the following year.Reminder that the Mets have about $17.5 million before they hit the luxury tax. Also reminder, that first time luxury tax offenders get a very small slap on the wrist, yet most teams act like it's a cap. Well it's not a cap, so spend the money Mets for 2020.Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
By all accounts, Anthony Rendon is a very good defender. He also happens to be one of the best hitters in the game and—most importantly—available.When asked about the Mets' offseason priorities, Brodie Van Wagenen said he hopes to: 1. Add to the rotation, though that could mean shifting Seth Lugo and/or Robert Gsellman to starting roles. 2. If Lugo/Gsellman move, then upgrade the bullpen. 3. Improve team defense.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: BVW explains (sort of) why the Mets demoted Edgardo Alfonzo from Class A manager to team ambassador: “Our decision not to bring him back to Brooklyn was a player development decision. I just want to keep ourselves on the path of putting our players in the best situation.”TV / Radio Personality
