Mets Merized
Van Wagenen: Unclear if Cespedes Will Play in 2020

Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online

Following the Mets' introductory press conference for new manager Carlos Beltran, team general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters that the organization is not sure whether outfielder Yoeni

Tweets

    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 5m
    Column: Three things Carlos Beltran must do as Mets manager https://t.co/gjc6W3Flce
    Jesse Sanchez @JesseSanchezMLB 6m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: "Too early to tell" if Yoenis Céspedes will play in 2020, says Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen: https://t.co/eKqDHr1vf3
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    The #Mets could certainly take the small hit financially in 2020 (20% tax on all overages over the $208M threshold for first time offenders) and rest easy knowing their payroll will significantly decrease the following year.
    Reminder that the Mets have about $17.5 million before they hit the luxury tax. Also reminder, that first time luxury tax offenders get a very small slap on the wrist, yet most teams act like it's a cap. Well it's not a cap, so spend the money Mets for 2020.
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 10m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: "Too early to tell" if Yoenis Céspedes will play in 2020, says Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen: https://t.co/eKqDHr1vf3
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 13m
    By all accounts, Anthony Rendon is a very good defender. He also happens to be one of the best hitters in the game and—most importantly—available.
    Anthony DiComo
    When asked about the Mets' offseason priorities, Brodie Van Wagenen said he hopes to: 1. Add to the rotation, though that could mean shifting Seth Lugo and/or Robert Gsellman to starting roles. 2. If Lugo/Gsellman move, then upgrade the bullpen. 3. Improve team defense.
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 13m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: BVW explains (sort of) why the Mets demoted Edgardo Alfonzo from Class A manager to team ambassador: “Our decision not to bring him back to Brooklyn was a player development decision. I just want to keep ourselves on the path of putting our players in the best situation.”
