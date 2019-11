Mets will extend qualifying offer to Zack Wheeler

The #Mets could certainly take the small hit financially in 2020 (20% tax on all overages over the $208M threshold for first time offenders) and rest easy knowing their payroll will significantly decrease the following year.

Reminder that the Mets have about $17.5 million before they hit the luxury tax. Also reminder, that first time luxury tax offenders get a very small slap on the wrist, yet most teams act like it's a cap. Well it's not a cap, so spend the money Mets for 2020.