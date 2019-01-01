New York Mets

Metsblog
41387832_thumbnail

Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen unsure if Yoenis Cespedes will play in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 55m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discussed his roster after he had introduced Carlos Beltran as the franchise's 22nd manager on Monday at Citi Field, including Yoenis Cespedes.

Tweets