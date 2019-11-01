New York Mets

WATCH: Nationals' Kurt Suzuki surprises President Donald Trump, wears MAGA hat on White House visit

by: Brian Fonseca

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuku wore a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat when he approached the podium during the team's White House visit on Monday. President Donald Trump was surprised, but amused by the hat.

