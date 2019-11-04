New York Mets

WFAN
Beltrán On New Beginning With Mets: Manager Must Be GM’s ‘Best Friend’

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4m

Carlos Beltrán was back in familiar blue pinstripes Monday, buttoning up a New York Mets uniform while standing next to his new boss, Brodie Van Wagenen.

