New Mets manager Beltran promises cool-headed communication with players
by: The Associated Press — CBC Sports 46s
In his introductory news conference as New York Mets manager, former major league outfielder Carlos Beltran identified inconsistency as the culprit for the team's rocky and disappointing 86-win season, and has an idea how to turn things around.
