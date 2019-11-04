New York Mets

The Mets Police
47983984_thumbnail

Could Inexperienced Carlos Beltran bring back….The Virus?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Hey this is an interesting tweet… Carlos Beltrán told me he plans to bring back a lot of former Mets stars who still want to be involved in the game to work with their young players during spring training. https://t.co/jebp0fNNTt — Marly Rivera (@Marl

Tweets