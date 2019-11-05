New York Mets
Introducing Carlos Beltran
by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK — Talkin' Mets 2m
Mike Silva discusses the pros and cons of Carlos Beltran as the new Mets manager. Bob Klapisch, author of the book "Inside the Empire" tells us what to expect during Beltran's first year after spending a season watching Aaron Boone adjust to the...
