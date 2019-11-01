New York Mets

nj.com
47996216_thumbnail

MLB free agency: LIVE updates, rumors, deals, buzz | Red Sox thinking blockbuster trade? Didi Gregorius to Phillies, Reds or Brewers? Veteran hitter off market? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 53s

The hot stove can officially begin to burn! Major League Baseball free agency officially began on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. ET. Teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, Phillies, Angels, Nationals, Rangers, Astros and Cubs can officially bid on Gerrit Cole, Anthony...

Tweets