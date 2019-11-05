New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Inexperienced Carlos Beltran and Unexcited Fan Base
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
The Mets announced a new manager. He is Inexperienced Carlos Beltran. It is completely unexciting. Wags gave 5 reasons why. ICB is talking about bringing former stars to camp to help. This whole thing is starting to feel like Omar Minaya II. On...
Tweets
-
RT @Mountainaires: Can’t Make It Up: NY Gov. Cuomo preparing to release 900 criminals & offer Mets tickets to show up for trial - Conservative Review https://t.co/dXn6eUn2NqBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Here are some Mets tickets if you show up to court... https://t.co/mo54aJKSS3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Three old friends and the lunch meeting that put Carlos Beltrán on the path toward becoming #Mets manager. https://t.co/9Yl2kGLoHqTV / Radio Personality
-
Super Fan
-
When will Yo return to #Mets? https://t.co/le6zGIqoztBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Inexperienced Carlos Beltran and Unexcited Fan Base https://t.co/uvZMCyTxjrBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets