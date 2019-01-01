New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB scouts and execs weigh in on who could be Mets manager Carlos Beltran's bench coach
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
The Mets' next piece of business: find the right guy to ride shotgun for Carlos Beltran and make his transition to managing as smooth as possible. And here's who could be that man.
Tweets
-
Look out @LukeGallowsWWE, @MontezFordWWE is ready to fly! #RAWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Is their anything more pure than a @MsCharlotteWWE moonsault? #RAWBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets should sign Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg. Those two top the free agent market for pitching this winter, and there’s a clear drop-off beyond them. https://t.co/EIXZEnRnhFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets clearly need a starting pitcher. They should try to sign one of the best ones available, and those pitchers are in the first part of our series covering the options in free agency. https://t.co/KS7vwweO6eBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: We talked a lot about Carlos Beltran on today's Shea Anything. Who he is as a person, what he said at news conference, risks of hiring him and more https://t.co/rsMkUdwQZrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: 2019 Mets Report Card: Brad Brach, RHP https://t.co/8eIi0iy5XB #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets