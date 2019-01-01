New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
48004031_thumbnail

Joe Genord Is Taking His Power Swing To The Next Level

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 7m

Mets 2019 9th round pick, Joe Genord talks everything from the moment he got the call, to how he is focused on hitting for power Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...

Tweets