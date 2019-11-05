New York Mets

New York Post
48013409_thumbnail

Carlos Beltran’s new Mets gig could put him in rare Hall of Fame club

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 8m

There is a long way from here to there, but if Carlos Beltran were able to stay Mets manager from now through the 2023 season he could join a rare class with Yogi Berra and Frank Robinson. Berra and

