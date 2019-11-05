New York Mets
Man, look at this pic Wags tweeted, don’t you feel like the Mets are in great hands or what?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Man this sure makes me feel great about the future of the franchise. Are the Mets looking into Jerry Narron as bench coach?
