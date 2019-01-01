New York Mets

Díaz: Shaky '19 'doesn't mean I'm a bad pitcher'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 7m

Enough with the narrative, says Edwin Díaz, the Mets’ 25-year-old reliever who can throw over 100 mph, who struck out more than 15.4 batters per nine innings last year and who is one year removed from being considered, without much debate, the best...

