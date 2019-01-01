New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com


Predicting the Mets' 2020 Opening Day roster

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

Entering November, the Mets’ challenge in improving their roster is that so many players figure to return. Most of the Mets’ lineup and rotation is coming back for another go, along with a chunk of the bullpen. So general manager Brodie Van Wagenen...

