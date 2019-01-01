New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
4 Mets pitching prospects performed well in AFL, including 2020 bullpen option Ryley Gilliam
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets infield prospect Andres Gimenez turned heads during the recently-concluded Arizona Fall League, winning the batting title as he slashed .371/.413/.586. But he wasn't the only Mets prospect to have a strong performance.
Tweets
-
Gorgeous day to just be lounging in front of this significant artifactBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The good, the bad ... and the Tigers: Ranking all 30 MLB teams based on their 2019 goals https://t.co/RIYBN2YVmjTV / Radio Network
-
With thin outfield depth providing few Altherr-natives, Aaron logged a surprising amount of time with the Mets this year despite a lack of production. https://t.co/oPrMERealKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good morning friends, clock is ticking down to our @goteamperi bowling event🎳 Come have some fun for an Amazin' cause. November 24th at Woodmere Lanes 11:30amTV / Radio Personality
-
Where did the #Yankees and #Mets rank among #MLB’s biggest winners and losers this season? https://t.co/m8023UfZM0TV / Radio Network
-
I liked the early returns on the 2019 Red Sox draft, but the system has a bit of a ways to go. https://t.co/pVHbJlwWVFBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets