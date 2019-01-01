New York Mets

Mets Minors
48040929_thumbnail

Sources: Endy Chavez May Replace Edgardo Alfonzo As Brooklyn Cyclones Manager

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 11m

When the New York Mets announced Edgardo Alfonzo was not returning as the manager for the Brooklyn Cyclones, the organization was put in a position where they needed to find a manager who could fi

Tweets