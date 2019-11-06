New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Pete Alonso will have a Rookie Cup logo on his 2020 Topps card
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
No, YOUR blog is desperate to post anything. BREAKING: The 2019 Topps All-Star Rookie Cup Award Winners are here! Players selected to the team will have a special Topps Rookie Cup trophy displayed on their Topps Series 1 or Series 2 base card the...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Let's give away a @billjamesonline 2020 Handbook! Trivia q Which outfielder led MLB in plays made via dive, slide or jump in 2019? Hint: He plays in the NL East We'll pick a random entrant among the correct guesses.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Add Starter Depth With Lefty Stephen Gonsalves https://t.co/vcRQpD5TyJ #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Smatz88: Here are some pics of last year’s event. These kids & doing what we can for them & their #FirstResponders families is what this is all about! It’s a fun night! Get your ticket here & come help me support the @FDNYFoundation @nycpolicefdtn THANK YOU! #TRU32 https://t.co/FMUrRVUj5w https://t.co/njiEQmLaa1Blogger / Podcaster
-
WATCH: Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Steve Gelbs and more react to the Mets hiring Carlos Beltran as the team's new manager https://t.co/lWeF4a6hHpTV / Radio Network
-
“I’m not sure why he’s the villain in baseball" https://t.co/vK3us3RniVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets