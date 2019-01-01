New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Potential Bench Coach Jerry Narron
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2m
With Carlos Beltran officially becoming the New York Mets manager, the next step for him will be to complete his coaching staff.
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: St Johns all over Mercer, 32-15. #sjubbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway was teammates with hitting instructor Paul Sorrento in 1999. Joe Maddon was the bench coach for the Angels when Callaway played on the team in 2002-03. Jose Molina & Callaway were teammates on the 02-03 Angels.The Angels are happy to announce their Major League coaching staff for the 2020 season! https://t.co/XDV60ZAGdiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Week 10 Start/Sit: Drew Brees is good to go, the same can't be said for Kirk Cousins https://t.co/JGz8ZATfb9Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have 4 obvious extension candidates. What could each one end up making? (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/Z3Bu8OyEyxTV / Radio Network
-
Not to be dramatic, but I just bit into a chocolate pistachio cookie that was actually a chocolate mint cookie and I am forever changed. The world is shrouded in darkness. All that glimmers is not gold.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Inspiration for MLB teams' current approach to free agency"No, I don't have a square to spare, I can't spare a square!" #Seinfeld #ElaineBenes http://t.co/8RvWDikuzTBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets