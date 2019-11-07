New York Mets

The Mets Police
48062209_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: even though Mets said they wouldn’t trade Syndergaard, write click bait anyway

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

NOT LINKING:  The Newspaper pulls a Martino and writes about trading Noah Syndergaard.  The point of the article is that the Mets do not plan to trade Noah Syndergaard and that they shouldn’t trade Noah Syndergaard.  OK they won’t. If Matt Harvey...

Tweets