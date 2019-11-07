New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: even though Mets said they wouldn’t trade Syndergaard, write click bait anyway
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 13m
NOT LINKING: The Newspaper pulls a Martino and writes about trading Noah Syndergaard. The point of the article is that the Mets do not plan to trade Noah Syndergaard and that they shouldn’t trade Noah Syndergaard. OK they won’t. If Matt Harvey...
