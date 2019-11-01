New York Mets

Mets Bullpen Targets Could Include Jake Diekman and Daniel Hudson

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 27s

Ken Davidoff of the New York Post notes that relievers Jake Diekman and Daniel Hudson could be fits for the Mets this offseason as they look to improve their bullpen. The Mets negotiated with both

