Mets Bullpen Targets Could Include Jake Diekman and Daniel Hudson
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 27s
Ken Davidoff of the New York Post notes that relievers Jake Diekman and Daniel Hudson could be fits for the Mets this offseason as they look to improve their bullpen. The Mets negotiated with both
RT @NYBBWAA: The BBWAA New York chapter voted today on awards for our annual dinner (Jan. 25, Sheraton Times Square). The winners: "Toast of the Town": 🏆 Pete Alonso NY Player of the Year: 🏆 D.J. LeMahieu Long & Meritorious Service: 🏆 CC Sabathia Community Service: 🏆 Steven MatzBeat Writer / Columnist
Steven Matz continues his charity work and will be recognized for it at the awards dinner in January. See who else will be receiving recognition in today’s morning news. https://t.co/it1sdr7DQ2Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Bullpen Targets Could Include Jake Diekman and Daniel Hudson https://t.co/jnEbn8UF0P #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
