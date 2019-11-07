New York Mets

The Mets Police
48066671_thumbnail

If Matt Harvey Did This….Robinson Cano hangs out with soccer players

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Man, imagine had Matt Harvey a) had a bad season b) had an albatross contract c) had that bad season the year after serving a PED suspension and then, instead of working out and watching game films, imagine Matt Harvey did this…..! 🏟⚾⚽️ Welcome to...

Tweets