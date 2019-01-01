New York Mets
Chili Davis looking for multi-year contract from Mets
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 6m
The New York Mets are still weighing whether or not to bring back hitting coach Chili Davis for the 2020 season, and it sounds like they could be unwilling to give the three-time World Series champion the type of contract he is seeking. Davis and...
