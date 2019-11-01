New York Mets

Mack's Mets
48067880_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - THE SAD STORIES OF TWO 6'3" 250 POUND METS WANNABES

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

Frustrated fan watching Chris and Tim Chris Flexen and Tim Tebow are both 6'3", 250 pound Mets wannabes, give or take a few pounds. ...

Tweets