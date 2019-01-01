New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
48068085_thumbnail

Beltrán Goes 1-On-1 With Marysol Castro

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4m

After being introduced as the Mets new manager, Carlos Beltrán expresses his excitement to be in the position he is in. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for ...

Tweets