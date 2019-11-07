Mets Vineyard Vines stuff

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

I guess the Mets are trying to tap into the Uppity 16 Year Old Prep School son market. Wait, am I projecting here? No YOUR blog is desperate for content. .@vineyardvines ✖️ @mets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/khibrGk8PY — Mets Team Store (@MetsTeamStore)...