New York Mets

Mets Merized
48073451_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Darren O’Day, RHP

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 1h

Darren O'DayPosition: RPBats/Throws: R/RAge: October 22, 1982 (37)Traditional Stats: 0-0, 5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 6 K, 1.69 ERA (3.60 ERA in 2018)Advanced Stats:  285 ERA+, 2.09 FIP (12

Tweets