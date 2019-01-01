New York Mets

Edgardo Alfonzo reacts to not being retained by Mets: 'I am not taking this personally'

1m

The Mets announced on Oct. 17 that the team would not be renewing the contract of Edgardo Alfonzo, who managed the Short-Season A-ball Brooklyn Cyclones to the New York Penn League Championship in 2019.

