New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edgardo Alfonzo: I'd go somewhere else rather than stay with Mets as team ambassador | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 7, 2019 6:35 PM — Newsday 1m
Edgardo Alfonzo, no longer wanted by the Mets in an on-field role, would rather work in uniform for another organization than stay with the Mets as a team ambassador, he said Thursday. He made that pr
Tweets
-
On another baseball note, I would make an educated guess that the Mets will try hard on Will Smith, though if they got him, that probably means Seth Lugo becomes a starter, right?On a baseball note, I've been thinking a lot lately about how Byron Buxton would be a good Mets trade target if they really are committed to improving their defenseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Our first-team lineup: C: J.T. Realmuoto 1B: Pete Alonso 2B: Ketel Marte 3B: Alex Bregman SS: Marcus Semien OF: Cody Bellinger OF: Mike Trout OF: Christian Yelich DH; Nelson Cruz https://t.co/RGjdpm5fLbBlogger / Podcaster
-
With Cole Hamels open to signing a one-year deal, should the Mets be in the market for the veteran lefty? https://t.co/UmqyepGf10TV / Radio Network
-
On a baseball note, I've been thinking a lot lately about how Byron Buxton would be a good Mets trade target if they really are committed to improving their defenseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
OK, Lundqvist, not Georgiev. Long day (for me and them) Same point!I feel like Henrik Lundqvist has more high danger saves in the first 13 minutes than Georgiev had last nightBeat Writer / Columnist
-
When will the Hurricanes 20-minute power play be over?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets