New York Mets

Mets Merized
46824386_thumbnail

Freddie Freeman Beats Out Pete Alonso For Silver Slugger Award

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 10m

Major League Baseball announced its 2019 Silver Slugger Award winners during a live MLB Network telecast on Thursday night.The award -- presented by Hillerich & Bradsby, the manufacturer o

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 7m
    On another baseball note, I would make an educated guess that the Mets will try hard on Will Smith, though if they got him, that probably means Seth Lugo becomes a starter, right?
    Mark Simon
    On a baseball note, I've been thinking a lot lately about how Byron Buxton would be a good Mets trade target if they really are committed to improving their defense
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Baseball America @BaseballAmerica 8m
    Our first-team lineup: C: J.T. Realmuoto 1B: Pete Alonso 2B: Ketel Marte 3B: Alex Bregman SS: Marcus Semien OF: Cody Bellinger OF: Mike Trout OF: Christian Yelich DH; Nelson Cruz https://t.co/RGjdpm5fLb
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 10m
    With Cole Hamels open to signing a one-year deal, should the Mets be in the market for the veteran lefty? https://t.co/UmqyepGf10
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 10m
    On a baseball note, I've been thinking a lot lately about how Byron Buxton would be a good Mets trade target if they really are committed to improving their defense
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 11m
    OK, Lundqvist, not Georgiev. Long day (for me and them) Same point!
    Mark Simon
    I feel like Henrik Lundqvist has more high danger saves in the first 13 minutes than Georgiev had last night
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 12m
    When will the Hurricanes 20-minute power play be over?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets