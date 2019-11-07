New York Mets

New York Post
48089537_thumbnail

Mets’ Steven Matz already liking Carlos Beltran’s ‘edge’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

Steven Matz didn’t need an internet search to provide a description of his new manager’s background. Growing up on Long Island, the Mets pitcher rooted for Carlos Beltran the player. Matz

Tweets